Alvaro Morata – Chelsea and Spain

Whenever Julen Lopetegui’s side needed the momentum to swing their way, the coach would turn swiftly to the Real Madrid frontman to help Spain retain their under-21 crown.

Top scorer with six goals when Spain won the euro Under-19s in 2011, Morata was the essence of time and motion efficiency throughout Israel 2013.

In Spain’s opener against Russia he headed home the only goal of the game less than 20 minutes after entering the fray. He then came off the bench against Germany and again scored the only goal of the game, securing all three points in the final four minutes. In the starting line-up for the last group game, versus Holland, he was on target once more in a 3-0 victory, before getting on the scoresheet as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 semi-final victory over Norway.

Because of his power in the air, his ability as an attacking pivot, good movement and a sheer hunger for goals, Morata often has been compared to former Real Madrid and Spain centre-forward Fernando Morientes.

But even more satisfying for the youngster are the clear similarities between his career and that of his boyhood hero: Madrid legend Raul.