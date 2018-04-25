Leon Goretzka – Schalke and Germany

“A transfer to Real Madrid was not really worth considering.”

“I weighed up all my options and decided Schalke was the club for me. This is the right place for the next step in my career.

“The quality of training will be higher, Schalke are an important club who are always in contention in the Bundesliga and play in europe, and with Bochum and Gelsenkirchen quite close I can continue at my present school.”

An exciting mix of vision, astute decision-making, confidence and maturity, he will initially find himself behind midfield pivots Jermaine Jones and roman Neustadter in the Schalke pecking order, but his time will undoubtedly come.

“I’ve never seen a boy of his age with so much ability and desire,” says ex-Bochum director of sport Jens Todt. “He has a genuine shot at becoming one of the world’s best.”