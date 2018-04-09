Michy Batshuayi – Borussia Dortmund and Belgium

A natural finisher, the prowess of this Brussels-born son of congolese parents have put the Belgian title within sight for Standard liege. With 17 goals in his side’s opening 24 league games, Standard have dreams of a first championship since 2009 and were 10 points clear at the start of February.

Goals have never been a problem for Batshuayi, who once racked 33 of them in one season for three different Standard youth sides (under-17, under-19 and under-21). And since making his first-team debut in February 2011, he has continued on his merry, prolific way.

Quick, physically resilient and definitely not one to prevaricate over his options, he can shoot powerfully with either foot and turns remarkably swiftly with the ball in the box.

Unpredictability and audacity give him the confidence in his ability to turn matches at any moment, and he loves nothing more than to enliven proceedings with off- the-cuff bursts of inventiveness.

However, his basic individualistic instincts do not mean he cannot fit into a team pattern. Whether used as the middle man in a front-three – his role with Belgium’s under-21 side – or in a forward-line duo at Standard, with Imoh ezekiel, he has proved able to compliment to any type of attacker.