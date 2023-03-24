European Sports Media’s team of the month for February
ESM Team of the Month – February 2023
David DE GEA (Manchester United, 3 votes)
Giovanni DI LORENZO (Napoli, 6 votes)
KIM Min-Jae (Napoli, 8 votes)
EDER MILITAO (Real Madrid, 4 votes)
Raphael GUERREIRO (Bourussia Dortmund, 4 votes)
Julian BRANDT (Borussia Dortmund, 4 votes)
CASEMIRO (Manchester United, 4 votes)
Khvicha KVARATSKHELIA (Napoli, 3 votes)
Marcus RASHFORD (Manchester United, 9 votes)
Victor OSIMHEN(Napoli, 9 votes)
VINICIUS Junior (Real Madrid, 7 votes)