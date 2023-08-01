European Sports Media’s team of the month for May 2023
ESM Team of the Month – May 2023
Andre ONANA (Internazionale, 3 votes)
Kyle WALKER (Manchester City, 3 votes)
John STONES (Manchester City, 4 votes)
Andrea BASTONI (Internazionale, 4 votes)
Manuel AKANJI (Manchester City, 2 votes)
Bernardo SILVA (Manchester City, 4 votes)
Ilkay GUNDOGAN (Manchester City, 5 votes)
Kevin DE BRUYNE (Manchester City, 3 votes)
Lautaro MARTINEZ (Internazionale, 5 votes)
Erling HAALAND (Manchester City, 4 votes)
Kylian MBAPPE (Paris Saint-Germain, 3 votes)