The latest team of the month, as voted for by European Sports Media
David RAYA (Arsenal, 3 votes)
BREMER (Juventus, 4 votes)
Virgil VAN DIJK (Liverpool, 4 votes)
GABRIEL (Arsenal, 5 votes)
Alex GRIMALDO (Bayer Leverkusen, 3 votes)
Cole PALMER (Chelsea, 9 votes)
Ryan GRAVENBERCH (Liverpool, 3 votes)
Florian WIRTZ (Bayer Leverkusen, 4 votes)
Robert LEWANDWOSKI (Barcelona, 6 votes)
Harry KANE (Bayern Munich, 8 votes)
Erling HAALAND (Manchester City, 8 votes)