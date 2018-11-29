Claudio Ranieri Should Keep Fulham Up | Brian Glanville

He may not have been their first choice, but Claudio Ranieri should help Fulham avoid the drop.

Brian Glanville: Claudio Ranieri Should Keep Fulham Up

Watching Fulham last Saturday at last climb off the bottom of the Premiership, it was bewildering to think that the club had come to Claudio Ranieri as their new manager only as their fourth choice.

Before him, they had reportedly approached Arsene Wenger, who in his last four years at Arsenal had looked like a busted flush. Next they had gone unsuccessfully to Leonardo Jardim, who has had success at Monaco, and Andre Villas-Boas, once in charge both at Spurs and Chelsea.

Ranieri looked a good and a better bet than any of them, but it was somewhat ironic to see him eulogised by Fulham owner Shahid Khan: “Claudio is risk free and ready made for the Premier League. And particularly so for what we need at this moment at Fulham. His recent body of work with Leicester City is literally legendary.”

Hard to deny with Ranieri winning the Premiership at Leicester against huge odds.

Ranieri will I think take Fulham clear of relegation. How ironic to see, after their £100million transfer expenditure in the close season, that one of their outstanding players was the gifted left-footed midfielder Tom Cairney, who still captains the side and acts as an unerring metronome.