Independiente del Valle Shock Corinthians | Tim Vickery

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Independiente del Valle Shock Corinthians

If Norwich City’s Premier League win over Manchester City was an upset, then club football in South America can do better.

In this case the margin of victory was greater and the giant was at home. Corinthians of Sao Paulo, the biggest club in the continent’s biggest city, were handed what their own president described as a football lesson last Wednesday. In the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana, the Europa League equivalent, they went down 2-0 to Independiente del Valle, a tiny club from the outskirts of Quito, the capital of Ecuador.

True, the 2019 model Corinthians are not the strongest team the club has had in recent years. But they still lie fifth in the Brazilian Championship. And their line up includes Cassio, Brazil’s third choice keeper in last year’s World Cup, right back Fagner, who played in that tournament, and also appeared against Peru earlier this month, former international centre back Gil and one time Brazil centre forward Vagner Love.

This names give the lie to the claim by Corinthians coach Fabio Carille, who said after the game that inexperience was to blame, that his team was full of kids. That is a description that applies much better to his opponents. Half of the players fielded by Independiente del Valle are under 23 – an observation that gets to the heart of this club’s remarkable rise.

Perfectly attuned to the realities to the contemporary market, Independiente are a club who exist to develop and sell players. The lack of any great fan base eases the task. There are fewer populist pressures to get in the way of business. Titles are welcome, but they are a secondary concern. They have disputed the Ecuadorian first division since 2010, but have yet to lift the trophy. This year’s Sudamericana is their big chance. The place in the final is not booked yet. But Corinthians will have to do something special in Wednesday’s return game. The altitude of Quito, 2,800 metres above level, complicates matters for away teams. It is not a place where the unacclimatised visitor wants to chase the game. But the two goal deficit leaves Corinthians with no option. They run the risk of leaving themselves dangerously open. Independiente del Valle, then, are favourites to get through to the final in Asuncion on November 9th. And it would not even be their first continental decider.