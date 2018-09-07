Take a look at our player profile on the German midfielder in this piece.

Player Profile: Toni Kroos

Welcome to our page dedicated to Germany and Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos. He has had success everywhere he has gone in football and yet he will be looking to put the disastrous 2018 World Cup behind him this year in the UEFA Nations League with the national side. With Real Madrid he will also be looking to collect another Champions League crown.

He may not be the most flamboyant of individuals, nor is he a prolific marksman. But as a director of operations, Toni Kroos is indisputably pure gold.

Only the very best can hope to sit in the midfield driving seat at Real Madrid and the unassuming German certainly fits the bill alongside Luka Modric. Never ruffled, he is always in total technical control and remains as reliable as a Swiss watch in his precision passing, tempo-setting and set-piece delivery.

A player to co-ordinate, compliment and simplify, he combines skill, poise and vision with a tremendous work ethic. A coach’s dream, it speaks volumes that no one in the game ever seems to have a bad word to say about him – especially those who have had the pleasure of deploying his talents.

His first coach in Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, paid tribute to his authority and playmaking class by dubbing him “The Professor”, while Jupp Heynckes, who was his boss at both Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, unhesitatingly places him among the top three midfielders in the world.

German Bundestrainer Joachim Low is also a fan and says: “His consistency at the top level is remarkable. Week after week, game after game, he performs to the highest standard in La Liga, the Champions League and for our national team.

“You can always rely on him to intelligently link the play. He puts his stamp on the game: calmly, confidently and staying true to his unbelievable football and strategic qualities.”