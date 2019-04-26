Recent Premier League Results Baffle Logic | Brian Glanville

The Premier League results of late reveal how tumultuous this season has been.

Brian Glanville: Recent Premier League Results Baffle Logic

“In Hollywood,” said an Oscar-winning screenwriter, “nobody knows anything.” You might say very much the same about football.

Recent results seem to baffle logic and prediction. Take Everton for example. Recently at Craven Cottage I saw them outplayed by a Fulham team which had lost its previous 19 matches and were due to be relegated. Yet Fulham were utterly dominant, and won comfortably on their substantial merits. Yet what did Everton do a week later at Goodison? They simply walked over a Manchester United side which they thrashed 4-0 with a dazzling display of attacking football from players who had been anonymous and ineffectual just a week earlier.

And Fulham? Their next game looked a very difficult one, away to Bournemouth and without their highly influential captain, Tom Cairney, Yet what did Fulham do but win again.

It has suggested that knowing they would be relegated took off previous pressure after that long dismal negative streak. The arrival of a now young stand-in manager in the shape of former Spurs star Scott Parker may well have had something to do with it. It would make sense for him to be confirmed in the post in the ensuing close season.

Arsenal, who had just lost the ebullient Aaron Ramsey to injury and worse than this are allegedly letting him go for nothing to Juventus, rolling in money, at the end of the season, made things still worse with a string of dubious changes after their excellent win in Naples.

It badly backfired on them with Crystal Palace beating them at home, their big centre-forward Christian Benteke at long last scoring a goal. Points that Arsenal with their eyes on Europe could ill afford to drop.

But credit to Palace manager Roy Hodgson for bringing Benteke in from the cold with all those barren months behind him. Arsenal brought their £350,000 a week German international Mesut Ozil back after omitting him in Naples and he proved to be their best player. But even he could not save them from this embarrassing defeat.