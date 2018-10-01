The Redemption Of Luiz Felipe Scolari | Tim Vickery

Four years on from his World Cup humiliation, Scolari is having success in Brazil with Palmeiras.

Tim Vickery’s Notes form South America: The Redemption of Luiz Felipe Scolari

Luiz Felipe Scolari is 70 next month. It is an age when you can imagine him with his feet up drinking a glass of wine, reflecting on his World Cup win of 2002, his 1995 and 99 triumphs in the Copa Libertadores, his time in charge of the Portugal national team, and so on.

He may well be doing those things – were it not for that disastrous 2014 World Cup, when on home soil Brazil’s campaign ended with that staggering 7-1 defeat to Germany. Returning for a second spell in the Brazil job was to have been the crowning glory of a career. Instead it ended in historic, barely credible humiliation.

Those close to Scolari were genuinely concerned for him in the wake of the 2014 debacle. Normally so buoyant, he cut a sad and sorry figure, a one time Big Phil who seemed to have permanently cut down to size.

It was probably a mistake, straight after the World Cup, to go back to Gremio, the club where he made his name in the 1990s. It was too soon. And when he stepped down ten months later, many in Brazil thought they had seen the last of him at a big local club.

The last two months, then, form part of the redemption of Luiz Felipe Scolari. When he took command of Palmeiras at the end of July, there was widespread criticism. True, in his time with Guangzhou Evergrande he won the Chinese title and the Asian Champions League. But in late July 2018, he was seen as a has-been by many in Brazil, who thought that Palmeiras were taking a backward step appointing an obvious yesterday’s man.