Ronaldo Does It All Against Empoli | Paddy Agnew

Ronaldo is becoming more and more fundamental to Juventus, as shown by his Empoli performance.

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Ronaldo Does It All Against Empoli

This was the weekend when Crisitiano Ronaldo treated us to a more than passable imitation of “Roy Of The Rovers”. Week by week, match by match, Ronaldo seems ever more fundamental to the workings of Italian champions Juventus – as an inpirational leader, a creative attacker and last but not least a goalscorer.

Last Saturday, however, playing away to little Empoli, Ronaldo went a step further with an electric demonstration of all the above qualities, and more besides. After a disappointing first half performance both from him and from Juventus, he grabbed hold of the game early in the second half, scoring both Juventus goals to reverse a 1-0 losing scoreline and set up Juve for a 2-1 win that had the word “singlehandedly” written all over it.

After that convincing 1-0 win against Manchester United in their midweek Champions League tie, it was only to be expected that Juventus might be just a little slow to get themselves into a truly competitive frame of mind against relegation battlers Empoli. Physically, energy reserves were running low. Mentally, their motivation registered just above anti-climax and a long way short of “all fired up”.

At half time, the unbeaten league leaders looked as if, incredibly, in a week when they had given one of their best ever European performances, they were about to slip up on the banana skin of little Empoli. However, the team, and not just Ronaldo, finally woke up to the task and set about Empoli with a powerful second half resurgence which yielded a Ronaldo-scored penalty within nine minutes of the restart.

15 minutes later, however, CR7 wrapped up the business with a trully spectacular 30 yard drive which swerved, swung and dipped at an average 90K per hour all the way into the top corner of the Empoli net. Captain Marvellous to the rescue.