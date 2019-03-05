We sat down with the Senegalese player earlier this year.

Sadio Mane Exclusive Interview

Sadio Mane is no stranger to dealing with the pressure of expectation.

For club he is part of a forward triumvirate spearheading a resurgent Liverpool‘s quest to land a first league title in 29 years.

At national level he is Senegal’s ‘little diamond’, the star man of a country hoping to finally deliver at this summer’s African Cup of Nations, after years of promise without reward.

The dual responsibility would weigh heavy on most people’s shoulders, but not for Mane. The 26-year-old is excited by it. His infectious smile and modest demeanour mask the underbelly of a man with a steely determination to deliver on millions of supporters’ dreams and succeed on the biggest of stages.

Last year he was the only player to score in every round of the Champions League, eventually finding the target in a final that Liverpool went on to lose 3-1 to Real Madrid.

The juxtaposition of pride and disappointment was one he felt again just weeks later as his joy at scoring in a World Cup with Senegal ultimately ended in an unfortunate exit at the group stage.

It is now over half a year on and Mane is intent on looking towards a promising future, but he admits there remains a sense of what might have been when he reflects on the spring and summer of 2018.

“Firstly, I have to say it was the realisation of my dream to play for Senegal at a World Cup. It obviously didn’t end the way we wanted it to, or how we expected it to, but it remains one of the best moments in my career,” he says during an exclusive chat with World Soccer at Liverpool’s Melwood training complex.

“It came so soon after playing on the biggest stage in club football, which was also something I had wanted so much since I was a very young boy. I managed to score in both the Champions League final and at the World Cup, but yes, there is a feeling of what might have been because it didn’t quite work out the way I had hoped for my club or my country.”

Senegal finished level on points and goal difference with Japan in Group H in Russia, but missed out on a place in the last 16 as a result of the fair play rule.

Mane winces at the mention of the yellow cards that cost his country the chance to go deeper in the competition.

“It was a strange situation the way we (Senegal) were knocked out,” he says with a grimace.

“The players, the staff – our whole country -were desperate for us to reach the knockout stage and we thought we had the squad to do it. We gave everything, so to go out because we received more yellow cards than Japan was so tough for us to take. In the end we were all just left massively disappointed

“It was a World Cup where there were some big surprises and who knows what we could have achieved if we’d made it past that first step. But we know we have to accept it and must learn from the experience. We are determined to make the nation even more proud in the future. It was 16 years since Senegal were last in a World Cup, so we must make sure it isn’t such a long wait again, and do everything to get to Qatar.”

Of course, Senegal weren’t the only side from Africa to fall at the first hurdle in Russia. For the first time since 1982, no team from the continent made it through to the knockout stage of a World Cup finals.

Tunisia simply weren’t strong enough, but Egypt will point to Mohamed Salah‘s shoulder injury as a major blow to their hopes. An impressive Morocco endured some last-gasp nightmares, while the youngest squad in the tournament, Nigeria, were just four minutes from making it through the so-called group of death.

When teams fail to achieve objectives excuses are inevitably made, but some critics have harshly suggested there is a deeper problem with the progression of African football

“With African football, it is always complicated,” says Mane, who is unconvinced by the suggestion teams from his continent have fallen behind

“A lot of players are based in different countries all over Europe. This isn’t a new thing but you can sometimes go three or four months without seeing more than one or two faces from the group. It’s not so much as an excuse, but something that makes it that bit harder to gel perfectly when we do meet up for matches.

“I don’t really want to analyse why other countries didn’t get through their groups, but like I say, we (Senegal) were very unlucky. We won our first game and then drew with Japan. They were a much better side than some people were giving them credit for. They beat Colombia and then gave Belgium a real scare in the last 16. What happened is part of football. You can play well, but luck has a role too. It wasn’t to be for us, or the other teams, unfortunately.

Mane’s passion for his country is evident in his proud tone. The Liverpool forward has come a long way since beginning his path to stardom on the roads of Bambali, the small village he grew up in on the banks of the Casamance River.

In his homeland he has been very much propelled into the stratosphere of super stardom, but with that inevitably comes a feeling of great responsibility.

In his most recent appearance for Senegal back in November, he was visibly upset, despite helping his team to a 1-0 win away to Equatorial Guinea in a Nations Cup qualifier.

Media speculation suggested boos from the crowd or a disappointment at struggling to match his rivals in the battle for the African Footballer of the Year were behind his tears, but the reality was far more humble and endearing

“It wasn’t such a big thing,” he says with a shrug as he recalls a game that perhaps lacked some intensity given that Senegal had already booked their spot at the Cup of Nations this summer.

“I just wanted to do better for my country. It has always been the most special part of being a professional footballer for me. When something isn’t going the way you hope, it is frustrating. I always look to make the same sacrifices on the pitch when I play for Senegal or Liverpool, but it can’t always go perfectly. I try to stay positive but it does mean a lot to me being involved with the national side. It made me the player I am today. Sometimes it can be very emotional if things don’t quite go to plan, but people will always talk and find other reasons for it. The truth was that I simply wanted to do better and didn’t produce the level I expected of myself on the day.”

At club level, Mane is a fundamental part of Liverpool’s front three, alongside a fellow African superstar in Egypt’s Mo Salah. The pair are also good friends off the pitch, but when it comes to individual prizes they are inevitably up against each other when the short lists are revealed.

Last year Mane came second to the Egyptian in the CAF Footballer of the year, and again missed out to Liverpool’s No.11 at the awards gala in January.

Such competition can often create rivalry, but Mane immediately laughs this off.

“You’d love me to say there is (a rivalry) wouldn’t you?” he says with a wry smile.

“The media seem to expect there to be, but I can honestly say it isn’t even a competition for us. I think you can see that in our relationship both on and off the pitch. Everyone is trying to do all that we can for the success of Liverpool – it’s not just about us.

“We represent the club and the city to the best of our ability and it’s something we enjoy. Mo loves Liverpool just like I do and he’s been sensational since he joined the club.

“We just want to win trophies with this team. That is the priority. I know other players in the world have a rivalry going for individual awards, but for us it isn’t something we think about too much. If we do, we have a laugh about it and if one of us ends up winning, we are all happy. The fact we get short-listed for any individual awards can only be good for Liverpool and our countries because it means we are doing something right. ”

Mane’s response is genuine and typical of the man. When Salah signed for Liverpool, Mane made little fuss moving to the left side of the attack, despite being named player of the year for his contribution from the right during his first year on Merseyside.

It’s obvious the shine of individual glory means less to Mane if the team does not succeed, so it takes some probing to get him to discuss what it would mean to be crowned African Footballer of the Year at some point in his career.

“It would be a huge honour,” he admits. “I try not to focus on individual accolades, but when I think back to my childhood in Senegal, I remember El Hadji Diouf winning it twice (2001 and 2002) and he was one of my big heroes. If I could follow in his footsteps and win it, I would be so proud. Hopefully it will happen one day.”

Mane’s memories of Diouf and the Senegal team that made such an impression on the world stage are never far away when it comes to the inspirations that fuel his desire to make his own history with his country.

This summer he will once again be seen as Senegal’s great hope as they dream of surpassing Diouf et al’s achievement of reaching the 2002 Cup of Nations final.

“It is going to be an exciting tournament, for sure,” he says. “When I heard the news it was moving to the summer (schedule) I was so happy. It’s not only good for me, but for Liverpool and my teammates too. It’s very important to have one focus at a time and it used to disrupt the club season in the winter. The tournament has also been expanded to 24 teams so I think you could say the winner is going to be the best African team of all time.

“In the past there have been some shocks with two or three of the biggest teams not qualifying, but now it has the larger format there are no excuses. If Senegal are going to win their first, this would be a great time to do it. We would be the best ever.”