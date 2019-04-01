Uncertain Times Lie Ahead For Chile | Tim Vickery

Thanks to the passing of the golden generation, Chile's way forward in football brings considerable doubts.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Uncertain Times Lie Ahead For Chile

The recent FIFA dates were the last before squads are announced for the 2019 Copa America – which causes a certain anguish in Chile.

The Chileans had to wait 99 years to win the world’s oldest continental competition. They finally had a need for their trophy cabinet in 2015, when they staged the competition. A year later they won a special centenary Copa in the USA. They are the reigning champions – and the move you have, the more you have to lose.

It would be a truly remarkable performance if they were to win it again in Brazil this June and July. With a dose of melancholy, the Chileans are preparing themselves for the moment when they have to hand over their crown – and this is making life very difficult for their coach, the Colombian Reinaldo Rueda.

“After every defeat there is a drama,” he complained after the recent 3-1 loss to Mexico. “After every defeat I have to go.” Speculation had been rife in the Chilean media that last Tuesday’s meeting with the USA in Houston would be the last of his reign.

There would seem scarce justification for this. In a year in charge Rueda has a record of four wins, four draws and four defeats. This is not world beating stuff, but it is hardly a disaster – especially as the wins include victories on European soil over Sweden and Serbia. And anyway, results at this stage are not the be all and end all. These games have all been friendlies. As Rueda said, “I arrived at a national team that needed to be reconstructed.”

This is undeniable. Chile’s golden generation had run out of steam. They faltered in the home straight and missed out on qualification for last year’s World Cup. History shows that the lesser South American nations invariably suffer after the passing of a great crop of players. There is no reason that the story will be any different with Chile.

“I have some of our historical players who still have something to give,” said Rueda, “and some young players who believe they have what it takes to be in the starting line up. It’s a good mixture.”

But it is not ideal. The ‘historicals’ cannot go on for ever. And the new generation have yet to show that they have anything like the same potency as the old. And so Rueda kicked off against Greg Berhalter’s USA with a team still containing five members of Chile’s golden generation.

The oldest of them, defender Gonzalo Jara, had even been brought back for these FIFA dates, and was featuring for the first time under Rueda. This was clearly the consequence of some long and hard thinking by the coach – or, according to some in the Chilean media, the consequence of player pressure from the ‘historicals.’ Throughout his career, in which he has taken both Honduras and Ecuador to World Cups, Rueda has rarely strayed from a back four formation. The recall of Jara was to try something different. The coach had a look in the closing minutes of the Mexico game, when he brought Jara off the bench. And against the USA he started the way that he finished that match – with a defensive line of three.