World Soccer Gossip: Borussia Dortmund could strike bargain for Divock Origi March 18, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

DORTMUND EYE ORIGI AS HAALAND REPLACEMENT

Borussia Dortmund have seemingly accepted the imminent departure of Erling Haaland this summer by turning their attention towards the star striker’s potential successors.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool’s Divock Origi is high on Dortmund’s list to become Die Schwarzgelben’s new centre-forward.

Origi has experienced poor form at Anfield this season, netting only once in 17 appearances across all competitions. Reports suggest Liverpool attempted to offload the 25-year-old in January, but no club were willing to meet the £20 million asking price.

Forced even further down the pecking order by summer-signing Diego Jota, Origi’s value has plummeted and Dortmund are expected to only fork out £12 million for the 2019 Champions League final goal-scorer.

CHELSEA PLOTTING SHOCK AGUERO SWOOP

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City’s all-time leading goal-scorer, appears to be edging towards the exit at the Etihad. The 32-year-old’s contract expires this summer and renewal negotiations are yet to begin.

We mentioned last week Barcelona’s plan to lure the Argentinian to Spain, however the Mail Online have suggested Aguero’s desire is to remain in the Premier League, with or without City.

The Mail’s report states Chelsea have emerged the surprise leading candidates to secure the sharpshooter’s signature. The Blues are long-term admirers of Aguero, first expressing their interest a decade ago prior to his swap from Atletico Madrid to City.

GIBBS HEADING FOR BECKHAM’S INTER MIAMI

ESPN have reported ex-Arsenal left-back Kieron Gibbs has verbally agreed to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami at the end of the season.

Gibbs, 31, is expected to leave West Brom this summer; the Black Country club are eager to slash their wage bill with relegation to the Championship anticipated.

Other MLS clubs including DC United and New York Red Bulls have expressed interest in the former England international, but linking up with Phil Neville in Miami appears to be Gibbs’ stateside destination.

Article by Tom Scarborough