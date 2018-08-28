They managed to draw against Argentina but will be out of their depth against Belgium and Switzerland.

Iceland UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

The Icelandic team two years after defeating England in the European Championships produced more heroics in Russia as they somehow managed to draw with Argentina and Lionel Messi after the Barcelona man missed a penalty. That was their only good moment from the tournament however as they were eliminated from the World Cup in the group stages.

Considering their tiny population, their lack of true competitiveness is no surprise and that will only continue in the UEFA Nations League as they are grouped alongside Belgium and Switzerland.

The Coach

Erik Hamren, age 61, (27.07.1957)

Former Sweden coach Erik Hamren takes over from Heimir Hallgrimsson as head coach of Iceland after the resignation of the Icelandic dentist.

Iceland UEFA Nations League Group

Iceland are in League A, group 2 alongside Belgium and Switzerland.

Iceland UEFA Nations League Fixtures

08/09/2018 Saturday 18:00 A2 Switzerland vs Iceland

11/09/2018 Tuesday 20:45 A2 Iceland vs Belgium

15/10/2018 Monday 20:45 A2 Iceland vs Switzerland

15/11/2018 Thursday 20:45 A2 Belgium vs Iceland

Iceland UEFA Nations League Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Hannes Thor Halldorsson (Randers FC), Runar Alex Runarsson (FC Nordsjælland), Frederik Schram (FC Roskilde).

DEFENDERS: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen), Ari Freyr Skulason (K.S.C. Lokeren Oost-Vlaanderen), Birkir Mar Saevarsson (Hammarby), Sverrir Ingi Ingason (FC Rostov), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City), Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson (Maccabi Haifa), Ragnar Sigurdsson (FC Rostov).

MIDFIELDERS: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley), Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa), Arnor Ingvi Traustason (Malmo FF), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Olafur Ingi Skulason (Kardemir Karabukspor), Rurik Gislason (FC Nurnberg), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).

FORWARDS: Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg), Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson (FC Rostov), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Reading), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV Eindhoven).