They managed to draw against Argentina but will be out of their depth against Belgium and Switzerland.
Iceland UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
The Icelandic team two years after defeating England in the European Championships produced more heroics in Russia as they somehow managed to draw with Argentina and Lionel Messi after the Barcelona man missed a penalty. That was their only good moment from the tournament however as they were eliminated from the World Cup in the group stages.
Considering their tiny population, their lack of true competitiveness is no surprise and that will only continue in the UEFA Nations League as they are grouped alongside Belgium and Switzerland.
The Coach
Erik Hamren, age 61, (27.07.1957)
Former Sweden coach Erik Hamren takes over from Heimir Hallgrimsson as head coach of Iceland after the resignation of the Icelandic dentist.
Iceland UEFA Nations League Group
Iceland are in League A, group 2 alongside Belgium and Switzerland.
Iceland UEFA Nations League Fixtures
08/09/2018 Saturday 18:00 A2 Switzerland vs Iceland
11/09/2018 Tuesday 20:45 A2 Iceland vs Belgium
15/10/2018 Monday 20:45 A2 Iceland vs Switzerland
15/11/2018 Thursday 20:45 A2 Belgium vs Iceland
Iceland UEFA Nations League Squad
GOALKEEPERS: Hannes Thor Halldorsson (Randers FC), Runar Alex Runarsson (FC Nordsjælland), Frederik Schram (FC Roskilde).
DEFENDERS: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen), Ari Freyr Skulason (K.S.C. Lokeren Oost-Vlaanderen), Birkir Mar Saevarsson (Hammarby), Sverrir Ingi Ingason (FC Rostov), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City), Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson (Maccabi Haifa), Ragnar Sigurdsson (FC Rostov).
MIDFIELDERS: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley), Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa), Arnor Ingvi Traustason (Malmo FF), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Olafur Ingi Skulason (Kardemir Karabukspor), Rurik Gislason (FC Nurnberg), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
FORWARDS: Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg), Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson (FC Rostov), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Reading), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV Eindhoven).
Belgium UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
They lost to eventual winners France in the…
Switzerland UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Knocked out by Sweden in the World Cup,…
What Is The UEFA Nations League?
Find out all you need to know about…
Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter for all the League Nations news.