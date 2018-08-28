They lost to eventual winners France in the World Cup, but has the time come to finally deliver a trophy?

Belgium UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Believe it or not, a team getting to the World Cup semi-final is usually a success story but with Belgium you get the impression that given the talent in their side, they feel as if they should have got to the final and even won the tournament. Their golden generation once again failed to deliver and heading into the the UEFA Nations League, time is of the essence to succeed.

It must be said, they have an easy group compared to others in League A as they have Iceland and Switzerland so they should most definitely get through to the knockout stages to be played next year. However the injury to Kevin De Bruyne could play a big role in their chances.

The Coach

Roberto Martinez, age 44, (13.07.73)

Appointed in August 2016 with a contract running to the end of 2018, he was something of a surprise choice as the Royal Belgian Football Association had wanted a coach with international experience. Although his continental involvement was limited to an Everton run in the Europa League, on the plus side he has extensive knowledge of the Premier League, which is home to half of the Belgian squad, and led Wigan Athletic to FA Cup success in 2013. However, he has often struggled to get this incredibly talented team to play as it should with Kevin De Bruyne making his complaints heard on more than one occasion.

Belgium UEFA Nations League Group

Belgium are in League A, Group 2 alongside Switzerland and Iceland.

Belgium UEFA Nations League Fixtures

11/09/2018 Tuesday 20:45 A2 Iceland vs Belgium

12/10/2018 Friday 20:45 A2 Belgium vs Switzerland

15/11/2018 Thursday 20:45 A2 Belgium vs Iceland

18/11/2018 Sunday 20:45 A2 Switzerland vs Belgium

Belgium UEFA Nations League Squad

Possible Nations League squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool).

DEFENDERS: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Meunier (Paris St-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur).

MIDFIELDERS: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian).

FORWARDS: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United).