Knocked out by Sweden in the World Cup, Switzerland will look to top their Nations league group.

Switzerland UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

During the World Cup their were issues regarding the team in terms of goal celebrations. This was brought about after both Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated goals with the Albania eagle sign performed by their hands. A clear political statement, the celebrations caused significant controversy. Although this should be put to bed now, the political distraction that the celebrations caused could gave been the reason why Switzerland lost to Sweden in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

That may or may not be true, but Switzerland will be hoping to focus purely on the football as they head into the UEFA Nations League. In their group they will face both Belgium and Iceland so they could have realistic hopes of progressing into the next round.

The Coach

Vladimir Petkovic, age 54 (15.08.63)

Replaced Ottmar Hitzfeld following the 2014 World Cup and led the Swiss to the last 16 at Euro 2016. Before that he coached several Swiss clubs, as well as Lazio in Serie A. Born in the former Yugoslavia, he began his playing career with Sarajevo and won the league in 1985. Spent the rest of his playing career in Switzerland.

Switzerland UEFA Nations League Group

Switzerland are in League A, group 2 alongside Belgium and Iceland.

Switzerland UEFA Nations League Fixtures

08/09/2018 Saturday 18:00 A2 Switzerland vs Iceland

12/10/2018 Friday 20:45 A2 Belgium vs Switzerland

15/10/2018 Monday 20:45 A2 Iceland vs Switzerland

18/11/2018 Sunday 20:45 A2 Switzerland vs Belgium

Switzerland UEFA Nations League Squad

Probable Nations League squad –

GOALKEEPERS: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach).

DEFENDERS: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (Milan), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna).

MIDFIELDERS: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Steven Zuber (1899 Hoffenheim), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach).

FORWARDS: Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Haris Seferovic (Benfica).