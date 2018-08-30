Netherlands UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Netherlands have a tough group alongside Germany and France in League A.

After missing the World Cup in Russia, the rebuilding begins straight away for Ronald Koeman and the Netherlands. But things don’t start easily for them with the previous two World Cup winners, Germany and France in their group.

To add to that, they will bid farewell to Dutch great Wesley Sneijder in a friendly three days before their first Nations League match against France. However, this has allowed youth players like Frenkie de Jong to make it into the squad. 21-years old and currently playing for Ajax, he could be the future of Dutch football. Justin Kluivert is also one to watch.

Frenkie de Jong of Ajax has been included in the Netherlands squad (Getty Images)

The Coach

Ronald Koeman, age 55, (21.03.1963)

After a less than ideal spell at Everton, Koeman became Netherlands manager in March 2018 and has had two draws, one win and one loss which came against England. His sole victory was a 3-0 drubbing of Portugal before the World Cup. However his record is bound to get worse given their group opponents are France and Germany.

Ronald Koeman head coach of Holland (Getty Images)

Netherlands UEFA Nations League Group

The Netherlands are in League A, Group 1 with France and Germany.

Netherlands UEFA Nations League Fixtures

09/09/2018 Sunday 20:45 A1 France vs Netherlands
13/10/2018 Saturday 20:45 A1 Netherlands vs Germany
16/11/2018 Friday 20:45 A1 Netherlands vs France
19/11/2018 Monday 20:45 A1 Germany vs Netherlands

Netherlands UEFA Nations League Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Marco Bizot, Jasper Cillessen, Sergio Padt, Jeroen Zoet

DEFENDERS: Patrick van Aanholt, Nathan Aké, Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Hans Hateboer, Daryl Janmaat, Terence Kongolo, Matthijs de Ligt, Kenny Tete, Stefan de Vrij

MIDFIELDERS: Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Pröpper, Marten de Roon, Wesley Sneijder, Kevin Strootman, Guus Til, Tonny Vilhena, Ruud Vormer, Georginio Wijnaldum

FORWARDS: Ryan Babel, Steven Berghuis, Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay, Eljero Elia, Luuk de Jong, Justin Kluivert, Quincy Promes, Wout Weghorst

