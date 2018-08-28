Coming off the back of a World Cup win, can France sustain their dominance at the top of the game?

France UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

France are once again going to be tough to beat in international competition, especially because their confidence will be sky-high after winning the World Cup in Russia earlier this year. Additionally they have a global star in Kylian Mbappe and the core of their team will remain the same. However the question is whether they can sustain their high level of play in the UEFA Nations League competition.

In their group they face two sides with poor World Cups in that Germany got knocked out in the group stages and the Netherlands did not even qualify for the tournament. We expect France to be strong once again.

The Coach

Didier Deschamps, age 49 (15.10.68)

The former France captain won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 as a player before taking over as the country’s coach in 2012. Known for his no-nonsense style, Deschamps managed to guide the team to World Cup glory but can they sustain their time at the top.

France UEFA Nations League Group

France are in League A in the top group alongside Germany and the Netherlands.

France UEFA Nations League Fixtures

06/09/2018 Thursday 20:45 A1 Germany vs France

09/09/2018 Sunday 20:45 A1 France vs Netherlands

16/10/2018 Tuesday 20:45 A1 France vs Germany

16/11/2018 Friday 20:45 A1 Netherlands vs France

France UEFA Nations League Squad

Probable squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

DEFENDERS: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

MIDFIELDERS: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

FORWARDS: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)