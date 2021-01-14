World Soccer Gossip: Arsenal outcasts, Aguero to Barcelona and wonderkids on the move January 14, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

OUTBOUND GUNNERS

Mesut Ozil’s long and protracted exit from Arsenal looks finally to be coming to a conclusion. The German recently stated that his future would lie in either Turkey or MLS but that he “grew up as a Fenerbahce fan”. Now, the Turkish club’s sporting director Emre Belozoglu has claimed that a deal is “closer than ever.”

And he’s not the only Arsenal outcast on the move. AS claim that Valencia, Sevilla, Lazio, Fiorentina and Torino are all ready to end Lucas Torreira’s loan at Atletico Madrid and sign the midfielder. One Gunner that won’t be leaving however is Shkodran Mustafi, with Mikel Arteta claiming that the German centre-back’s future is in North London.



MAN. CITY STRIKER SEARCH

Manchester City are on the hunt for a new striker, with the news that Sergio Aguero could be set to link up with his Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Erling Haaland is one such target, but with all of Europe’s elite clubs targeting the Dortmund goal-machine, City believe they have an advantage over their rivals. According to The Sun, the Premier League club are willing to renegotiate their 15% sell-on clause for Jadon Sancho in order to land the Norwegian striker.



CHASE ON FOR STRASBOURG WONDERKID

Highly-rated French defender Mohamed Simakan is attracting admiring glances from across Europe, with RB Leipzig now leading the chase. The 20-year-old picked up an injury at the weekend, which has cooled interest from the likes of Liverpool and Milan, with the Italians expected to turn their attention to Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori instead.



BRIGHTON SET TO SIGN SOUTH AMERICAN WONDERKID

Moises Caicedo, the highly-rated Ecuadorian teenager that was linked with Manchester United just a few days ago, is set to join Brighton. The young midfielder’s club, Independiente del Valle, confirmed that they have been in talks with the Seagulls, who have now moved ahead of both United and MLS outfit Atlanta United in the chase for Caicedo.