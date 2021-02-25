World Soccer gossip: Manchester City eye Dortmund duo, Leeds, Arsenal, Liverpool February 25, 2021

Today’s round-up of transfer stories

LIKE FATHERS, LIKE SONS

In 2003 Claudio Reyna signed for Manchester City while Alf-Inge Haaland departed the club. 18 years on, their sons may have the chance to play together for the club. That’s according to 90min.com, who claim that the Premier League leaders are putting together a deal worth “well over £100m” for the Dortmund duo. Competition is high for both players, but City hope their family link can convince them.



LEEDS NEED RAPHINHA REPLACEMENT

Movement is expected at Elland Road. After arriving last summer, Brazilian winger Raphinha has set the world alight for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and that’s caught the attention of Manchester United, who are still in the market for a new right-winger.

That will leave Leeds needing a replacement, and apparently they’re looking to the Bernabeu. Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez is out of contract in the summer, and could be tempted by a move to the Premier League.



FULL-BACK SWAP

Football.London reckon are Arsenal are willing to allow Hector Bellerin to return to former club Barcelona – as long as they get Junior Firpo in return. The La Masia graduate has been linked with a move to PSG this week, but the Gunners would prefer a switch to the Nou Camp if it means they can land one of their own targets.



LIVERPOOL LEAD CHASE FOR PREM FLOP

Renato Sanches’ year-long loan at Swansea City didn’t work out, but he’s rebuilt his career in France with Lille, and now could be set for a return to the Premier League. That’s according to Italian website Calciomercato, who claim that Liverpool are now leading the race for the Portuguese midfielder.