World Soccer Gossip: Manchester United, Arsenal, PSG, Juventus January 28, 2021

MANCHESTER UNITED RIGHT-BACK HUNT

Manchester United are keen to land a full-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and have two Englishmen in mind. According to Forbes, their top targets are Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier – currently facing charges of alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules – and Max Aarons of Norwich, who was close to joining Bayern Munich last summer.



NO POCH REUNIONS

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with two of his former players since taking over at Paris Saint-Germain, but those hopes have been dealt a blow this week. Firstly, by Jose Mourinho, who reportedly does not expect Dele Alli to leave Tottenham this January, in spite of the French champions pursuing a loan deal for him.

Poch’s other target, Christian Eriksen, has also had a move ruled out by his current manager. “I’ve been repeating for a month how it is at Inter: no one comes and no one leaves,” Inter boss Antonio Conte said recently. “We’re working tactically with Christian…We all love him.”



CHELSEA WONDERKID SEEKING MINUTES

One Chelsea player set to suffer as a result of Frank Lampard’s departure is young midfielder Billy Gilmour, who established himself as a rising star under the former manager’s guidance. With a place in the Scotland squad at this summer’s Euros up for grabs, he is keen to play as much as possible, and secure a loan for the rest of the season, according to the Daily Mail. Clubs in the top half of the Championship are said to be interested.



ARSENAL’S OFFLOADS CONTINUE

Following the departures of Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac, William Saliba and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, the next outgoing Arsenal player could be Lucas Torreira. The Uruguayan is on loan at Atletico Madrid but is likely to be recalled, with Monaco the new favourites to sign him instead.

Meanwhile, the Gunners former midfield target Houssem Aouar is being closely linked with Juventus, with the Italian side reportedly opening discussions with Lyon.