Anthony Martial – Manchester United and France

Having only signed his first professional contract in August 2012, Martial is, of course, far from the finished article. But those in the know at the Stade de Gerland believed it was only a matter of time before he made the grade with Lyon. And in the eyes of many supporters the decision to let him go made no sense whatsoever.

In recent times, Lyon have placed much emphasis on manufacturing their own stars, so why sell off one of their academy crown jewels so soon?

The answer, naturally, is money. With the club not as robust financially as it once was, and needing to balance the 2012-13 books, the board saw no better solution to the shortfall than to offload its prized asset.

“With this transfer, we can keep all our other talented youngsters,” argues Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. “You have to be lucid and make a choice.”

Martial has continued to progress in his career, currently playing for Manchester United, and was thought to be a selection to go to the 2018 World Cup with France. However, Didier Deschamps has omitted Martial from the squad.