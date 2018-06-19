Mohamed Salah – Liverpool and Egypt

World Cup 2018

Talent Scout (June 2013)

Africa’s Young Player of the Year in 2012, he is also the youngest player ever to appear in the Egyptian top-flight, making his debut for Arab Contractors at the age of 15 in 2007.

He was eventually signed for 2.2 million to fill the right-flank gap created by the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri to Bayern Munich, and it speaks volumes for the Egyptian youngster’s ability that his predecessor has been barely missed.

Like Dutch wide man Arjen Robben, Salah is a left-footer who is at his best on the right, and when in full flow – which invariably is the case – few full-backs can cope with his extreme pace, low centre of gravity, elegant touch and all-round elusiveness.

His finishing can, however, let him down and he often lacks in composure when bearing down on goal. If he can sort out that side of his game, Basle will have a real handful in their midst.

According to Basle Club President Bernhard Heusler, “If he was calmer in [goalscoring] situations, there would be another zero on the end of his price tag.”