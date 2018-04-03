A recent transfer has brought the Gabonese striker to Arsenal, but check out this Talent Scout post from 2009.

Talent Scout: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Summer 2009)

Having been selected for France Under-21’s friendly against Tunisia in February, Milan’s teenage striker found himself in a World Cup qualifier for Gabon just a month later – in which he scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win for the unfancied central African country in Morocco.

Having spent most of his formative years in Milan, a fine debut season last term on loan at Dijon in the French second division brought an invitation to play for Italy Under-19s. However, the overtures from Gabon, who could offer Aubameyang regular international competition – plus next year’s African Nations Cup finals – won the day.

That and the influence of his family. The son of a former Gabon national team captain, also called Pierre, the lure of representing the country of his father’s birth was always going to be strong for him and his elder brothers, Catilina and Willy, who play for Ajaccio in France and Italy’s Avellino respectively.