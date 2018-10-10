Arsenal Must Make Ramsey Offer He Can’t Refuse | Brian Glanville

Ramsey, Ronaldo, and Christian Eriksen are on the agenda in Glanville's latest piece.

Brian Glanville: Arsenal Must Make Ramsey Offer He Can’t Refuse

One assumes Arsenal, after their crushing victory at Fulham, will come to their senses and give Aaron Ramsey, star of the show (as a sub!), the extended contract he now wants. At Craven Cottage, the Welsh international’s display, initially on the right of midfield, then through the centre, was formidable.

Though Ramsey must be feeling deeply disappointed at the Gunners’ refusal to increase his weekly salary – which would still be far inferior to the inexplicable £350,000 a week assigned to the inconsistent German international Ozil. You ask when and whether Ozil (absent at Fulham) has given the kind of display afforded by Ramsey in their 5-1 extravaganza.

Both scorer and goal maker, he gave us no sign in his performance of manifesting his disappointment in the club’s asinine refusal to meet his terms. Twenty-seven now, he still surely has bright years well ahead of him. He has certainly not belied the high promise he showed when he came on the Wembley field in the FA Cup Final for Cardiff City against Portsmouth a decade ago.

***********************

Cristiano Ronaldo is in a tight and potentially expensive spot. It is many years since he paid off his alleged victim, which must have seemed a lot of money to her at the time, but in fact was more or less what Ronaldo would earn in a week.

Juventus, his new club, appear to be standing by him, to the extent of inviting criticism, but the outlook seems bleak.

It seems increasingly that these supposed gagging payments, whether they involve Trump or Ronaldo, are liable to be ignored for one reason or another. But if Ronaldo was not paying the accuser to keep silent over the alleged assault, then what else could he have paid for?

He seems in need of a very good lawyer.