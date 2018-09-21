Horrors of Hillsborough Fail To Go Away | Brian Glanville

Brian Glanville in this piece looks at Hillsborough and how the horror of that day fail to go away.

Brian Glanville: Horrors of Hillsborough Fail To Go Away

There alas seems no end to the repercussions of the horrific Hillsborough disaster of April 15, 1989. Now the hapless senior policeman David Duckenfield, so ineptly in charge, is due to go into the dock.

His was the fatal decision to open a gate which allowed Liverpool supporters to swarm in and precipitate the horrors that ensued.

Yet as one has so often stressed in the past, there are reasons to see him as a fall guy. Never had he been given so demanding a post before. The officer who had been in charge the previous year, when exactly the same two teams Liverpool and Nottingham Forest had been involved, had managed to officiate with no adverse consequences. The word was that he was removed from the task as a result of what was loosely catagorised as horseplay among junior officers.

All too clearly this was an irresponsible decision and those who made it surely deserved to be held to account. Not to mention the scandal of senior Sheffield police officers forcing coppers who had been on the ground to amend and falsify their notebooks; a prosecution over this of a senior officer is pending.

Yet alarming questions remain. Above all, why Hillsborough was used for the semi-final at all. I have spoken to fans who stood on or near those fateful terraces who have insisted that the dangers had been all too potentially plain.

The decision to use the stadium for all that, the Football Association continuing to choose Hillsborough for the semi-finals, should surely have put those responsible at the FA – whoever they are – under possible prosecution. Poor inadequate David Duckenfield remains the villain of the piece and after all these long years must wonder what will happen to him.

But he was hardly the sole offender.

*****************

The wastage of young English talent, excluded by their clubs in favour of foreign players, is an increasing and worrying problem. When England B, as one might call them, limped through in Leicester against the Swiss, the greatly gifted Ruben Loftus-Cheek, so promising when used in the last World Cup, looked sadly off the pace.

I am not the only writer to have noted that Loftus-Cheek has been given such scant opportunity in the Chelsea first team after returning from an impressive loan period at Crystal Palace. Public statements by the Chelsea manager hold out scant hope of an early promotion to regular first-team football, and there are still years on the contract; he has been with Chelsea since boyhood.

Worse still and preoccupying to the FA has been the case of Dominic Solanke at Liverpool. Ironic that he should have preferred to go there rather than try his luck at Chelsea, though goodness knows he would hardly have been guaranteed a first-team place there any more than Loftus-Cheek.