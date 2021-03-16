World Soccer Gossip: Erling Haaland Latest March 16, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

CHELSEA PROPOSE HAALAND SWAP

Another twist in the Erling Haaland transfer saga.

Chelsea were considered out of the running to sign Haaland, with the Borussia Dortmund star recently narrowing his options to Liverpool, Manchester United or Manchester City in the Premier League.

However, according to Football Insider, the Blues are plotting a sensational part-exchange deal to land the 20-year-old striker, with Timo Werner heading the other way. We mentioned last week the possibility of Werner returning to Germany in the near future, and it appears Chelsea have unearthed a means of offloading their out-of-form forward whilst also acquiring Haaland.

Haaland has scored a remarkable 47 goals in 48 matches since arriving at the Signal Iduna Park in January 2020 and Dortmund will demand a hefty fee be included in any deal to lure the Norwegian away from North Rhine-Westphalia.

PREMIER LEAGUE DUO EYE DYBALA

Despite last year’s eye-watering £250m rebuild at Stamford Bridge, it appears Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is far from content and is willing to pump even more cash into the club this summer.

Along with Haaland, Chelsea have also been linked with Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. Reported by France Football, via Sport Witness, Dybala is heading towards the exit door in Turin after making only 16 appearances for the Old Lady this campaign. With only a year remaining on his contract, Juventus are keen to cash-in on the out-of-favour Argentinian, price-tagging him at €55 million.

However, Chelsea should expect to go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur to secure Dybala’s signature, with Jose Mourinho viewing him as an alternate should Gareth Bale not remain in north London. In 2019, Dybala appeared on the brink of a move to Spurs before the deal collapsed over an image rights issue.

Further afield, Barcelona and Paris Saint-German are also touted to be interested in the 27-year-old.

ARSENAL OPEN N’DICKA TALKS



The Daily Express revealed discussions have opened between Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt for the transfer of defender Evan N’Dicka.

Mikel Arteta is eager to bolster his back-line this summer and N’Dicka, valued at £19million, has emerged as a top target after impressing in the Bundesliga this season. The 21-year-old operates on the left side of a back three for Frankfurt, with Arteta contemplating a return to the 3-4-3 formation that won the FA Cup last year.

Arsenal have a positive relationship with N’Dicka’s agent, who also represents Nicolas Pepe and was central to the negotiations that brought the Ivorian to the Emirates in 2019.

Article by Tom Scarborough