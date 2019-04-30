Champions League Semi-Final Previews

How do the semi finalists stack up in the Champions League?

The semifinals of the Champions League are evenly poised, with each of the four competing teams retaining at least some chance or progressing to the final.

So, while leading tournament favourites Liverpool and Barcelona arguably remain in pole position to make the last two, anything can happen in the return legs.

In this post, we’ll take a closer look at these matches and see who’s likely to prevail and reach the promised land this year in Madrid.

Spurs Ahead, but can they do the double over the Dutch?

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the quarter-final first legs was Tottenham’s 1-0 home win against Manchester City, with Son Heung-min striking an opportunistic winner that went straight through Ederson.

Pep Guardiola’s men definitely looked jaded as the game wore on, with their relentless pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple seemingly making them vulnerable to Tottenham’s aggressive pressing.

Only a fool would underestimate this current Ajax side which has come on leaps and bounds in a short space of time. Their mix of youth and attacking flair means that they’re a threat to anyone and have shocked many pundits.

Ajax’s ability to maintain their shape and keep possession has been the main features of their play. Star man Serbian Dusan Tadic has been on fire as have some of the less experienced players such as de Jong and de Ligt.

Liverpool Cruising, but What About Barca?

It’s no secret that betting on a game makes football adds extra spice and you’d certainly wouldn’t bet against a potent front three of Mane, Firmino and Salah to score against Barca. Check out Leo Vegas’ sign-up bonuses for their sports book offering.

Klopp’s squad unquestionably boasts enough depth and attacking quality to make them a real threat against the Catalan Giants.