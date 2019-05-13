Curious Situation Sees Tigre Relegated | Tim Vickery

Despite not having a bad season, Tigre have been relegated to Argentina's second division.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Curious Situation Sees Tigre Relegated

After 12 years in the top flight, Tigre have been relegated to Argentina’s second division – despite finishing the league season a credible ninth in a field of 26.

A statistical quirk has done for the team from the north of greater Buenos Aries. Relegation in Argentina is worked out on an average of points worked out over three seasons. Tigre have done well in this campaign, and were hardly disastrous in the previous two. In none of the three years were they in the relegation zone. But on the average of the three, down they go.

Ninth place in the league would normally have been good enough for a place in next year’s Copa Sudamericana, the continent’s equivalent of the Europa League. But they lose that slot as a consequence of being relegated.

And their situation becomes even more curious. In a bid to decentralise its football, Argentina increased its first division to 30 clubs. It is now moving in the opposite direction, gradually scaling back to 20. The current 26 is an awkward number to fit into a season. There are too many teams to play each other home and away. But there are not enough for a one round competition to fill the entire year. A couple of months are spare at the end of the season – and so a new tournament has been invented to plug the gap. The Superleague Cup is a knock out trophy contested by all the teams in the first division – including those like Tigre who have already been relegated.

And Tigre are doing very well. They have already eliminated Colon and Union from Santa Fe, and, against the newly crowned league champions Racing they have a handy 2-0 first leg lead. There is, then, every chance of Tigre making further progress. The losing finalists qualify for next year’s Copa Sudamericana – but should that be Tigre they will forfeit the right as a result of their relegation.

It is entirely possible, then, that Tigre will qualify for the Copa Sudamericana through two different routes – and still be barred from taking part. But if they win the Superleague Cup, there would not appear to be anything in the regulations to prevent them from bagging the prize – a place in next year’s Copa Libertadores, South America’s Champions League.

This type of organisational eccentricity does much to illustrate the point that the problems of club football in South America are not restricted to the constant sale of players to Europe and elsewhere.