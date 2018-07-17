Russia are the hosts for the 2018 World Cup, but who will host the tournament four years from now?

Who Will Host The 2022 World Cup?

Well the 2018 tournament has finished with worthy winners France taking the World Cup trophy home with them, and that means that attention has already shifted to four years from now and the 2022 edition. But who will host it?

Amidst controversy, the 2022 hosts of the World Cup will be Qatar, making it the first Asian country to host the tournament since South Korea and Japan did so in 2002.

It will be the first Middle Eastern country to host the tournament, however this could change due to ongoing investigations of corruption within FIFA. The awarding of 2018 World Cup has also received considerable criticism due to the possibility of corruption.

FIFA conducted an internal investigation of the bidding process, which was headed by Hans-Joachim Eckert. According to his findings Qatar were cleared of any wrongdoing, however lawyer Michael J Garcia has said the report had numerous errors and was at times incomplete.

In 2015 it was announced that both countries could have the tournaments stripped from them. Domenico Scala, the independent chairman of Fifa’s audit and compliance committee, said, “If evidence should emerge that the awards to Qatar and Russia only came about thanks to bought votes then the awards could be invalidated.”

To date, nothing has been brought forward so Russia remained the 2018 hosts, and Qatar will host the tournament in 2022.

2022 will also be the last tournament with the 32-team format with the tournament expanding to 48 teams four years on.

Take a look at some of the artists renditions of stadiums for the Qatar World Cup below.