Currently lighting up the Bundesliga, read our player profile on Paco Alcacer here.

Player Profile: Paco Alcacer

An ability to roll with the punches is one of the key ingredients in the extraordinary reawakening this season of Borussia Dortmund’s on-loan striker Paco Alcacer, the Spanish hit man whose avalanche of goals for club and country has caused ripples of admiration all over Europe.

Just last summer the 25-year-old’s career was effectively in no-man’s land. His €30million move from Valencia to Barcelona in 2016 had not worked out – yielding just 18 La Liga and Champions League starts in two seasons – and some two-and-a-half years had elapsed since his last cap for Spain. And with Barca deeming him excess baggage, a transfer downgrade was looming.

Once regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in Spanish football, he was linked with such sides as Fenerbahce in Turkey, Premier League strugglers Southampton and mid-ranking La Liga outfits Alaves and Celta Vigo. A fall from grace, indeed.

In hindsight, he would have been wise to resist the Camp Nou siren song. For all the goalscoring prowess he displayed for Valencia and various junior Spain sides, he never was going to supplant the likes of Messi, Suarez, Neymar, Dembele and Coutinho. But at least he tried. And ever the positive thinker, he insists he has no regrets.

“While some will suggest that I’ve wasted the last couple of years, I don’t think so,” Alcacer told Spanish sports daily AS. “Of course, I’d have preferred to have more time on the field at Barca, but as a player and a person I improved a lot. I learned a great deal.

“Working with Messi made me a better player. In fact, many of the goals I scored at Barcelona were from his passes.” After Barca informed him he was free to go he had a simple decision to make: either take the soft option of a non-Champions League relaunch or stick to his guns and hold out for another top-level tour of duty.

Eschewing the idea of a tactical retreat, he got straight back on a thoroughbred mount and signed a loan deal in late August with Bundesliga big-hitters Dortmund. No one was expecting him to instantly find his feet at the Westfalenstadion. Apart from the huge task of eliminating two years’ worth of match rustiness, he also had to adjust to a new league and, crucially, he had missed Dortmund’s entire pre-season.

Sensibly, the Plan A of new Schwarz-Gelben coach Lucien Favre was to ease him in gently and use him in small doses; a sort of watch, listen and learn brief.

However, the Spaniard did not receive the script and in his first three league outings for Dortmund – all from the bench – he would score no fewer than six times: a brilliant left-footed strike as Eintracht Frankfurt were seen off 3-1, a brace in a 4-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen and a glorious 34-minute hat-trick in a 4-3 victory at home to Augsburg.

Six goals in only 81 minutes of action; that’s what you call supersub efficiency. Only one other Bundesliga player – Hamburg’s Charly Dorfels in 1963 – has ever proved as prolific in his first three top-flight games and he required much longer to pull it off (224 minutes).

The Augsburg match – a topsy-turvy encounter with all bar one of the goals coming after the interval – was Alcacer at his explosive, time-restrained best. Scoring to make it 1-1, he equalised again for 2-2, and then fired in a wonderful free-kick deep into time added-on to win the game. “Sensational,” exclaimed Dortmund skipper Marco Reus, while general manger Michael Zorc said: “Nobody would have expected Paco to have performed so well, so fast. It’s almost a modern-day fairy tale.”

Alcacer has not only been piling up the goals in the Bundesliga, he was also on target in a 3-0 Champions League victory against Monaco. And on earning a recall to the national team in October he swiftly made his mark, twice on the scoresheet in a 4-1 friendly victory over Wales and then heading home another in a 3-2 Nations League loss to England in Seville.

Hot streaks do not come any more blistering than this. In sports-psychology speak, he was slap-bang “in the zone’”.

“It’s a bit of everything,” he explained when discussing his renaissance with Spanish national broadcaster RTVE. “I’m in a good run of form, am confident, have the minutes on the field and above all, work hard every day when I don’t play. That way, I’m in a good place when I do return to the fold.”

Looking at the nuts and bolts of his loan switch to western Germany, it’s clear that Dortmund pulled off a masterstroke. The loan deal itself only cost the Ruhr outfit €2m for the loan fee and around €4m to cover his wages. And for the cherry on the cake they were also able to negotiate a cut-price right-to-buy option of €23m. Not surprisingly, Dortmund have already set the wheels in motion to trigger it, offering him a permanent contract until 2023.

The irony here is that early in the summer Dortmund were showing little interest. Number one on their wish-list of new strikers was Juventus and Croat star Mario Mandzukic – and even when Juve refused to play ball the initial reaction in the Westfalen corridors of power was not to seek an alternative leader of the line. Instead, they were tempted to go with an in-house solution: the redeployment of Maximilian Philipp or Marco Reus as a false nine.

Almost as an afterthought Zorc began to ponder the merits of Alcacer, a name he was extremely familiar with. “We’d known about Paco for a long time,” he explains. “We’d scouted him several years ago when he was playing for young Spain sides. Back then he’d shown much quality and promise.

“He scored lots of goals and at the age of just 22 was appreciated enough at Valencia to become first-team captain.

“After he moved to Barcelona we continued to keep an eye on him. We thought he’d be a good fit with our playing style. Besides being a talented striker he gives his all for the team. On talking to him that collective mindset shines through. It’s impressive.”

Much of Alcacer’s pronounced work ethic and desire flows from the most tragic of circumstances: the moment in August 2011 when his 44-year-old father collapsed and died of a heart attack outside Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.