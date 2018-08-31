The draw for the Champions League took place last night. See who got drawn with who in this piece.

Champions League Groups

The draw for the Champions League group stage took place yesterday and the results of which revealed some truly epic match-ups that will be played in the coming months.

In terms of the English teams Liverpool picked up the most difficult draw alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Stage Belgrade.

Tottenham also picked up a tough group with Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan.

Manchester City got drawn with Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and German side Hoffenheim who could be tougher to beat than expected.

Finally Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba will go up against their former clubs in Group H as Juventus got selected with Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys.

Full Group Stage Draw

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge.

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan.

Group C: Paris St-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade.

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray.

Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens.

Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim.

Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen.

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys

Group Stage Match Dates

Week 1 Matches: 18-19 September

Week 2 Matches: 2-3 October

Week 3 Matches: 23-24 October

Week 4 Matches: 6-7 November

Week 5 Matches: 27-28 November

Week 6 Matches: 11-12 December