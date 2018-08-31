The draw for the Champions League took place last night. See who got drawn with who in this piece.
Champions League Groups
The draw for the Champions League group stage took place yesterday and the results of which revealed some truly epic match-ups that will be played in the coming months.
In terms of the English teams Liverpool picked up the most difficult draw alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Stage Belgrade.
Tottenham also picked up a tough group with Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan.
Manchester City got drawn with Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and German side Hoffenheim who could be tougher to beat than expected.
Finally Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba will go up against their former clubs in Group H as Juventus got selected with Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys.
Full Group Stage Draw
Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge.
Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan.
Group C: Paris St-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade.
Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray.
Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens.
Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim.
Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen.
Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys
Group Stage Match Dates
Week 1 Matches: 18-19 September
Week 2 Matches: 2-3 October
Week 3 Matches: 23-24 October
Week 4 Matches: 6-7 November
Week 5 Matches: 27-28 November
Week 6 Matches: 11-12 December
Champions League Favourites
In this piece we take a look at…
Champions League Outsiders
Take a look at some of the teams…
Champions League Ball
Take a look at what ball will be…
The 2018/19 Champions League will see a change to the match scheduling times too with some taking place at 17.55 as well as the matches at 20.00.
Below we have provided a list of the matches that will be kicking off earlier.
- Tuesday, 18 September: Inter v Spurs; Barcelona v PSV
- Tuesday, 2 October: Hoffenheim v Man City; Juventus v Young Boys
- Wednesday, 24 October: PSV v Spurs
- Tuesday, 6 November: Red Star Belgrade v Liverpool
- Wednesday, 12 December: Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow
Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest news in the Champions League.