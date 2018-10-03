Referees Should Protect Players Like Wilfried Zaha | Brian Glanville

On the receiving end of bad fouls, Wilfried Zaha should get more protection according to Brian Glanville.

Brian Glanville: Referees Should Protect Players Like Wilfried Zaha

Recently, I was pleading the cause of the Watford striker Troy Deeney as a possible England attacker. Not now. Not after his shameless admission of calculated violence.

He has said, on the BBC radio no less, “You take it in turns kicking him [Crystal Palace‘s gifted winger Wilfried Zaha]. I know no one wants to hear that. You hit him this time, you hit the next time. You don’t have the same player tackle him because you know you’re going to get booked.”

How horrifyingly cynical. And no wonder the splendidly elusive Zaha has demanded more protection from referees. His manager Roy Hodgson, who would never be party to such cynical behaviour, has asked him more or less to calm down. But why should he?

Zaha suffered some dreadful and plainly calculating fouls playing recently against Watford, by Etienne Capoue, one so shocking that it should have led but didn’t to automatic explusion. An outraged Zaha after a similar mauling against Huddersfield Town exclaimed, saying he feared for his safety “I know for a fact [that opponents are out to get him] but I just don’t know what to do any more. Do they need to break my leg before anyone gets a red card?”

The answer surely lies with the referees who clearly are not remotely doing enough to protect maltreated players. Capoue should never have been allowed to stay on the field after raking his boot down the Achilles tendon of the hapless Zaha. In such circumstances the referee surely becomes nothing less than an accessory after the fact. Time for our referees to be given instructions on how violence must be punished.