The Rise Of Thilo Kehrer | Nick Bidwell

Not that was Kehrer ever going to turn down a lucrative five-year deal with PSG. At the Parc des Princes he will be earning more than five times his Schalke remuneration, his pay packet increasing from 960,000 euros last term to a cool five million.

The son of a German father and mother from the African state of Burundi, Kehrer is above all a remarkable young player and character. So natural a leader that he has skippered both the Schalke youth team and Germany’s Under 21s and able to slip effortlessly into any number of on-field roles.

Coming through the Schalke youth ranks, he often played as a midfield holder and also saw first-eleven action as a right or left full-back and on both sides of midfield. While he owes his current ascendancy to his towering performances in central defence, the youngster has indicated that he still sees himself as a positional work in progress. ” My long-term goal is to be a number six, ” he told the Ruhr Nachrichten newspaper last year.

Many are not going to relish the sight of Kehrer in PSG colours. Ligue 1 and Champions League opponents, Schalke fans bereft of their tough-tackling defensive inspiration and last but by no means least, Barcelona executives, who for a long time harboured hopes of bringing him to the Camp Nou.

What We’ve Learned This Week

1. Herrlich teetering ?

One of the most surprising aspects of the new Bundesliga campaign has been the chaotic, pointless start made by Leverkusen. Beaten in their opening two encounters by Gladbach and Wolfsburg, the ‘Werkself’ have cut a shoddy figure indeed, disorganised, lacking intensity and quick to fold when the heat is on. Coach Heiko Herrlich already is under pressure, with the former RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhüttl thought to be waiting in the wings.

2. Trapped no more.

Only the third-choice goalkeeper at Paris Saint-Germain – losing out in the depth chart standings to Gigi Buffon and Alphonse Areola – German international Kevin Trapp has opted for a reverse gear relaunch, moving to former club Eintracht Frankfurt on a single-season loan. The 28-year-old Trapp only started four domestic league games for PSG last term and can count himself fortunate that he still went to Russia 2018 as a Nationalmannschaft back-up.

Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.