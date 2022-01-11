AFCON 2021 Squads – Group A January 11, 2022

GROUP A

BURKINA FASO

Coach: Kamou Malo

Goalkeepers

Herve Koffi (Charleroi, Belgium)

Aboubacar Sawadogo (Kadiogo, Burkina Faso)

Soufiane Farid Ouedraogo (Fuenlabrada, Spain)

Kilian Nikiema (ADO Den Haag, Netherlands)

Defenders

Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Issoufou Dayo (Renaissance Berkane, Morocco)

Steeve Yago (Aris Limassol, Cyprus)

Oula Traore (Horoya, Guinea)

Patrick Malo (Hassania Agadir, Morocco)

Issa Kabore (Troyes, France)

Hermann Nikiema (Salitas, Burkina Faso)

Soumaila Ouattara (FUS Rabat, Morocco)

Midfielders

Adama Guira (Racing Rioja, Spain)

Blati Toure (Eskilstuna, Sweden)

Gustavo Sangare (Quevilly-Rouen, France)

Ismahila Ouedraogo (PAOK, Greece)

Dramane Nikiema (Horoya, Guinea)

Saidou Simpore (Al Ittihad, Egypt)

Eric Traore (Pyramids, Egypt)

Cyrille Barros Bayala (AC Ajaccio, France)

Hassane Bande (Istra 1961, Croatia)

Forwards

Dango Ouattara (Lorient, France)

Cheick Djibril Ouattara (Olympique Safi, Morocco)

Zakaria Sanogo (Ararat-Armenia, Armenia)

Kouame Botue (AC Ajaccio, France)

Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa, England)

Abdoul Tapsoba (Standard Liege, Belgium)

Mohamed Konate (Akhmat, Russia)

CAMEROON

Coach: Toni Conceicao

Goalkeepers

Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo)

Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece)

Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands)

Jean Efala (Akwa United, Nigeria)

Defenders

Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium)

Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA)

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium)

JC Castelletto (Nantes, France)

Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France)

Enzo Ebosse (Angers, France)

Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France)

Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria)

Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA)

Midfielders

Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France)

Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece)

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy)

Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium)

Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy)

James Lea Siliki (Middlesbrough, England)

Yvan Neyou (St Etienne, France)

Forwards

Ignatius Ganago (Lens, France)

Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenua, China)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France)

Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon, France)

Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland)

Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia)

Clinton Njie (Dinamo Moscow, Russia)

CAPE VERDE

Coach: Bubista

Goalkeepers

Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus)

Marcio da Rosa (Montalegre, Portugal)

Keven Ramos (Mindelese, Cape Verde)

Elber Evora (AEL Limassol, Cyprus)

Defenders

Stopira (Fehervar, Hungary)

Steven Fortes (Oostende, Belgium)

Jeffry Fortes (De Graafschap, Netherlands)

Steve Furtado (Beroe, Bulgaria)

Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers, Republic of Ireland)

Joao Paulo Fernandes (Feirense, Portugal)

Diney Borges (AS Far, Morocco)

Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey)

Dylan Tavares (Neuchatel Xamax, Switzerland)

Delmiro Nascimento (Aris Limassol, Cyprus)

Midfielders

Kenny Rocha (Oostende, Belgium)

Nuno Borges (Casa Pia, Portugal)

Patrick Andrade (Qarabag, Azerbaijan)

Jamiro Monteior (Philadelphia Union, USA)

Nenass (Aalesund, Norway)

Marco Soares (Arouca, Portugal)

Forwards

Ryan Mendes (Al Nasr, UAE)

Willy Semedo (Pafos, Cyprus)

Gilson Tavares (Estoril-Praia, Portugal)

Willis Furtado (FK Jerv, Norway)

Julio Tavares (Al Faisaly, Saudi Arabia)

Garry Rodrigues (Olympiakos, Greece)

Lisandro Semedo (Fortuna Sittard, Netherlands)

Vagner (Sion, Switzerland)

ETHIOPIA

Coach: Wubetu Abate

Goalkeepers

Teklemariam Shanko (Sidama Coffee, Ethiopia)

Fasil Gebremichael (Bahir Dar Ketema, Ethiopia)

Jemal Tassew (Adama Ketema, Ethiopia)

Defenders

Asrat Tunjo (Ethiopian Coffee, Ethiopia)

Suleiman Hamid (St George, Ethiopia)

Remedan Yesouf (Wolkite K, Ethiopia)

Desta Yohannes (Adama K, Ethiopia)

Aschalew Tamene (Fasil K, Ethiopia)

Yared Bayeh (Fasil K, Ethiopia)

Mignot Debebe (St George, Ethiopia)

Menaf Awol (Bahir Dar K, Ethiopia)

Midfielders

Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopian Coffee, Ethiopia)

Gatuoch Panom (St George, Ethiopia)

Shemeles Bekele (El Gouna, Egypt)

Mesoud Mohammed (Jimma AJ, Ethiopia)

Fitsum Alemu (Bahir Dar K, Ethiopia)

Firew Solomon (Sidama Coffee, Ethiopia)

Bezabeh Meleyou (Fasil K, Ethiopia)

Forwards

Abubeker Nassir (Ethiopian Coffee, Ethiopia)

Getaneh Kebede (Wolkite K, Ethiopia)

Amanuel Gebremichael (St George, Ethiopia)

Shemeket Gugsa (Fasil K, Ethiopia)

Mujib Kassim (JS Kabylie, Algeria)

Mesfin Taffese (Hawassa K, Ethiopia)

Dawa Hotessa (Adama K, Ethiopia)