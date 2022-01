AFCON 2021 Squads January 11, 2022

Every player at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Ethiopia

Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Comoros, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia