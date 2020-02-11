We take a look at the bookies favourites to win the 2020 European Championships.
Euro 2020 Favourites
Heading into Euro 2020 it is not outrageous to say that arguably eight teams stand a realistic chance at victory. The bookies seem to agree as plenty of sides have good odds on overall victory so as a result we have taken a look at some of the favourites to win below.
England – 4/1
Surprisingly England are currently the favourites to win Euro 2020 at odds of roughly 4/1. We suspect that England playing all of their group stage games at Wembley helps them as does the fact that many of the knockout matches are hosted in London.
France – 13/2
Following England are 2018 World Cup winners France. The fact they have both Germany and Portugal in their group seems to have damaged their odds somewhat.
Belgium – 5/1
Once again Belgium have a hugely talented pool of players at their disposal which has resulted in them being third favourite.
Netherlands – 6/1
With the rise of Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs De Ligt, the Netherlands have become one of the clear favourites to win the tournament.
Spain – 8/1
Luis Enrique has returned as head-coach and the Spanish could be ones to look out for as they are lined up with Sweden, Poland and another team yet to be confirmed.
Germany – 9/1
After a disastrous World Cup, Germany are sixth favourites. The fact they are flying under the radar could help them but they do have a tough group to get out of.
Italy – 9/1
After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy did not lose a game in Euro 2020 qualification and seem to have found a winning identity under Roberto Mancini.
Portugal – 16/1
Winners four years ago, Portugal may seem an outside shot but with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm it seems you can never bet against them.
