We take a look at the bookies favourites to win the 2020 European Championships.

Euro 2020 Favourites

Heading into Euro 2020 it is not outrageous to say that arguably eight teams stand a realistic chance at victory. The bookies seem to agree as plenty of sides have good odds on overall victory so as a result we have taken a look at some of the favourites to win below.

England – 4/1

Surprisingly England are currently the favourites to win Euro 2020 at odds of roughly 4/1. We suspect that England playing all of their group stage games at Wembley helps them as does the fact that many of the knockout matches are hosted in London.

France – 13/2

Following England are 2018 World Cup winners France. The fact they have both Germany and Portugal in their group seems to have damaged their odds somewhat.

Belgium – 5/1

Once again Belgium have a hugely talented pool of players at their disposal which has resulted in them being third favourite.

Netherlands – 6/1

With the rise of Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs De Ligt, the Netherlands have become one of the clear favourites to win the tournament.

Spain – 8/1

Luis Enrique has returned as head-coach and the Spanish could be ones to look out for as they are lined up with Sweden, Poland and another team yet to be confirmed.

Germany – 9/1

After a disastrous World Cup, Germany are sixth favourites. The fact they are flying under the radar could help them but they do have a tough group to get out of.

Italy – 9/1

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy did not lose a game in Euro 2020 qualification and seem to have found a winning identity under Roberto Mancini.

Portugal – 16/1

Winners four years ago, Portugal may seem an outside shot but with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm it seems you can never bet against them.