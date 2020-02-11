Make sure you know about all the injuries to key players and how long they will be out for.
Euro 2020 Injuries
In the months leading up to the 2020 European Championships there will undoubtedly be injuries for some of the teams competing across the continent. As a result we have created this page to make sure you know who is out and for how long.
Group A
Turkey
Juve’s Merih Demiral suffered an ACL injury earlier this year.
Italy
Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo suffered an ACL injury in a game against Juventus.
Giogio Chiellini and David Zappacosta both have knee injuries to could miss the tournament.
Wales
David Brooks went under the knife to treat an ankle injury so he could be out.
Switzerland
We will update this section with any injuries to Swiss players as soon as we know them.
Group B
Denmark
We will update this section with any injuries to Danish players as soon as we know them.
Finland
We will update this section with any injuries to Finnish players as soon as we know them.
Belgium
We will update this section with any injuries to Belgian players as soon as we know them.
Russia
We will update this section with any injuries to Russian players as soon as we know them.
Group C
Netherlands
Memphis Depay is not expected to take part in the tournament after suffering an ACL injury.
Jetro Williams also suffered a cruciate ligament injury.
Ukraine
We will update this section with any injuries to Ukrainian players as soon as we know them.
Austria
We will update this section with any injuries to Austrian players as soon as we know them.
TBC
Group D
England
Harry Kane ruptured a hamstring tendon so is in a race against time to be fit.
Marcus Rashford is currently undergoing treatment for a double stress fracture in his back and he too could miss the tournament.
Croatia
We will update this section with any injuries to Croatian players as soon as we know them.
TBC
Czech Republic
We will update this section with any injuries to Czech players as soon as we know them.
Group E
Spain
We will update this section with any injuries to Spanish players as soon as we know them.
Sweden
We will update this section with any injuries to Swedish players as soon as we know them.
Poland
We will update this section with any injuries to Polish players as soon as we know them.
TBC
Group F
TBC
Portugal
Andre Gomas suffered an ankle dislocation whilst playing for Everton.
France
Paul Pogba has not played many times for Manchester United this season thanks to ankle problems.
Kingsley Coman and Thomas Lemar also have injury concerns.
Germany
Leroy Sane and Niklas Sole are both recovering from knee injuries.
Sami Khedira also had knee surgery in December.
