Euro 2020 Injuries

In the months leading up to the 2020 European Championships there will undoubtedly be injuries for some of the teams competing across the continent. As a result we have created this page to make sure you know who is out and for how long.

Group A

Turkey

Juve’s Merih Demiral suffered an ACL injury earlier this year.

Italy

Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo suffered an ACL injury in a game against Juventus.

Giogio Chiellini and David Zappacosta both have knee injuries to could miss the tournament.

Wales

David Brooks went under the knife to treat an ankle injury so he could be out.

Switzerland

We will update this section with any injuries to Swiss players as soon as we know them.

Group B

Denmark

We will update this section with any injuries to Danish players as soon as we know them.

Finland

We will update this section with any injuries to Finnish players as soon as we know them.

Belgium

We will update this section with any injuries to Belgian players as soon as we know them.

Russia

We will update this section with any injuries to Russian players as soon as we know them.

Group C

Netherlands

Memphis Depay is not expected to take part in the tournament after suffering an ACL injury.

Jetro Williams also suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Ukraine

We will update this section with any injuries to Ukrainian players as soon as we know them.

Austria

We will update this section with any injuries to Austrian players as soon as we know them.

Group D

England

Harry Kane ruptured a hamstring tendon so is in a race against time to be fit.

Marcus Rashford is currently undergoing treatment for a double stress fracture in his back and he too could miss the tournament.

Croatia

We will update this section with any injuries to Croatian players as soon as we know them.

Czech Republic

We will update this section with any injuries to Czech players as soon as we know them.

Group E

Spain

We will update this section with any injuries to Spanish players as soon as we know them.

Sweden

We will update this section with any injuries to Swedish players as soon as we know them.

Poland

We will update this section with any injuries to Polish players as soon as we know them.

