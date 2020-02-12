We take a look at some of the teams who are outside shots at lifting the trophy in July.

Euro 2020 Outsiders

Heading into Euro 2020 there are plenty of teams who are the ‘favourites’ to win it – France, Belgium, England, the Netherlands and so on. However the European Championships has had some unexpected winners throughout its history so we have taken a look at some of the outsiders who could be worth a flutter later on this year.

Croatia – 25/1

Croatia are the best team currently sitting outside of 20/1 odds and given they got to the 2018 World Cup Final it is easy to see why. Aside from Mario Mandzukic’s retirement, the team has remained largely the same too.

Denmark – 66/1

Given they went undefeated during qualification and are in a group alongside Finland, Belgium and Russia, Denmark could go further than expected.

Switzerland – 66/1

Switzerland topped their qualification group which included an undefeated Denmark side. They could give Italy a tough match during the group stages too.

Ukraine – 66/1

Ukraine is another team that did not lose during qualification and they topped a group that included 2016 champions Portugal and Serbia.

Russia – 80/1

Russia went a lot further than most were expecting at their home World Cup in 2018. Who knows, they could shock football again.

Poland – 80/1

Eight wins, one draw and one loss from ten games during qualification, Poland are a solid unit that have two stars in Robert Lewandowski and Krzysztof Piątek who know where the goal is.