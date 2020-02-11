We take a tour through history at the past golden boot winners at the European Championships.
Euro Golden Boot Winners
Welcome to our European Championships Golden Boot page where we take a look at who the top scorer was at each of the 16 tournaments there have been up to this point.
From Gerd Muller, to Michel Platini, to Cristiano Ronaldo, the Euro Golden Boot award has been won by some of the finest players to ever play the game. Take a look at them all below.
1960 – Francois Huette (France), Valentin Ivanov, Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union), Milan Galic, Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals
1964 – Ferenc Bene, Dezso Novak (Hungary), Jesus Maria Pereda (Spain) – 2 goals
1968 – Dragan Dzajic (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals
1972 – Gerd Muller (West Germany) – 4 goals
1976 – Dieter Muller (West Germany) – 4 goals
1980 – Klaus Allofs (West Germany) – 3 goals
1984 – Michel Platini (France) – 9 goals
1988 – Marco Van Basten (Netherlands) – 5 goals
1992 – Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden) – 3 goals
1996 – Alan Shearer (England) – 5 goals
2000 – Savo Milosevic (Yugoslavia), Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands) – 5 goals
2004 – Milan Baros (Czech Republic) – 5 goals
2008 – David Villa (Spain) – 4 goals
2012 – Mario Mandzukic (Croatia), Mario Gomez (Germany), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Fernando Torres (Spain) – 3 goals
2016 – Antoine Griezmann (France) – 6 goals
2020 – Who do you think is going to be the top-scorer at the 2020 tournament?
