We take a tour through history at the past golden boot winners at the European Championships.

Euro Golden Boot Winners

Welcome to our European Championships Golden Boot page where we take a look at who the top scorer was at each of the 16 tournaments there have been up to this point.

From Gerd Muller, to Michel Platini, to Cristiano Ronaldo, the Euro Golden Boot award has been won by some of the finest players to ever play the game. Take a look at them all below.

Euro Golden Boot Winners

1960 – Francois Huette (France), Valentin Ivanov, Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union), Milan Galic, Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals

1964 – Ferenc Bene, Dezso Novak (Hungary), Jesus Maria Pereda (Spain) – 2 goals

1968 – Dragan Dzajic (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals

1972 – Gerd Muller (West Germany) – 4 goals

1976 – Dieter Muller (West Germany) – 4 goals

1980 – Klaus Allofs (West Germany) – 3 goals

1984 – Michel Platini (France) – 9 goals

1988 – Marco Van Basten (Netherlands) – 5 goals

1992 – Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden) – 3 goals

1996 – Alan Shearer (England) – 5 goals

2000 – Savo Milosevic (Yugoslavia), Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands) – 5 goals

2004 – Milan Baros (Czech Republic) – 5 goals

2008 – David Villa (Spain) – 4 goals

2012 – Mario Mandzukic (Croatia), Mario Gomez (Germany), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Fernando Torres (Spain) – 3 goals

2016 – Antoine Griezmann (France) – 6 goals

2020 – Who do you think is going to be the top-scorer at the 2020 tournament?