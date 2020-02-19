We take a look at some of the finest matches to ever be played during the tournament.

Greatest European Championship Matches

After the World Cup, the European Championship is arguably the finest football tournament in the world and as a result it has seen some of the finest football matches ever take place.

But what are some of the best? Well we have scoured through the tournaments history to give you a list of just that.

Spain go back to back, destroy Italy – 2012

Four years on from a victory in 2008, and two years on from their World Cup victory, Spain were going for three major trophies in a row against Italy in 2012. It did not take long for the men in red to establish their dominance as David Silva put them 1-0 up after 14 minutes and Jordi Alba added another just before half-time. Fernando Torres and Juan Mata added two more to complete the comprehensive victory.

Trezeguet wins it for France – 2000

Like Spain above, France were also looking to win the Euros two years after a World Cup win. However it didn’t look like it was to be as Marco Delvecchio gave the Italians the lead after 55 minutes and it took until the 93rd minute for the French to equalise through Sylvain Wiltord.

The match went to extra-time and David Trezeguet scored his iconic half-volley to ensure victory through the golden goal format.

England demolish the Dutch – 1996

Heading into the final group A game in 1996, England and the Netherlands were battling to top the group. It was pegged to be a nervy affair but England produced a scintillating performance, including three goals in eleven minutes to ensure a 4-1 victory.

Platini magic against Portugal – 1984

After two goals each in 118 minutes between the French and Portuguese, penalties loomed in one of the 1984 semi-finals. However talismanic Frenchman Michel Platini had other ideas as he produced a last gasp goal to send Les Bleus into the final. Platini would also score in the final to win the trophy.