Who has hosted the European Championships in years gone by? Who will host future events? We take a look.

Past European Championship Hosts

Lots of different European countries have hosted the European Championships over the years and that is only set to increase in Euro 2020 as the tournament is taking place in 12 cities across the continent.

Here we have taken a look through the past to give you an idea on who hosted each tournament.

2024 – Germany

Germany beat Turkey to win the hosting of the 2024 Euros.

2020 – Pan-European

To celebrate 60 years of the European Championship, the tournament in 2020 will be held across 12 different cities in 12 countries. These are Amsterdam (Netherlands), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bilbao (Spain), Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Copenhagen (Denmark), Dublin (Republic of Ireland), Glasgow (Scotland), London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Saint Petersburg (Russia).

2016 – France

France hosted the tournament for a third time in 2016. Italy and Turkey also put in single bids while Norway and Sweden put in a joint bid which was later withdrawn.

2012 – Poland/Ukraine

In 2012 the tournament was again co-hosted this time between Poland and Ukraine. Croatia–Hungary, Greece, Italy, and Turkey had also put in bids but failed to win.

2008 – Austria/Switzerland

After years of trying the Austrians finally had a successful bid to host the tournament in 2008. It was a joint bid with Switzerland who were also hosting the event for the first time.

2004 – Portugal

Again Austria bid this time alongside Hungary but they were beaten this time by Portugal. The winning bid was selected in October 1999.

2000 – Belgium/Netherlands

For the first time the tournament was co-hosted by two countries in 2000 with Belgium and the Netherlands sharing it. They beat bids from Spain and Austria to host the event. Eight different stadiums were used for the matches in what many call the finest international tournament ever.

1996 – England

The 10th European Championships were held in England and 16 teams took part this time. The English beat out bids from Austria, Greece, the Netherlands and Portugal.

1992 – Sweden

The tournament headed to Scandinavia for the first time in 1992. Sweden used four stadiums each of which was situated towards the south of the country.

1988 – West Germany

The Germans hosted for the first time in 1988 in eight different stadiums, each of which had a capacity of more than 60,000.

1984 – France

France hosted for a second time in 1984 and seven different stadiums were used in seven different French cities.

1980 – Italy

Italy was once again tasked with hosting only 12 years after doing so the first time. This was the first edition to feature eight teams and as a result two new stadiums were used to host games. The Stadio Olimpico and Stadio San Paolo were once again on display and the two new stadiums were the San Siro and Stadio Communal in Turin.