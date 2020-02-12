Some of the best players in the world will play in the tournament, but who will score the most goals?

Who Will Be Top Scorer At Euro 2020?

Euro 2020 is going to bring together the finest players in the world, and some of the finest attacking forces on the planet, together. So we have selected who we think will be the top-scorer for the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

It takes a bold person to bet against Ronaldo. He is showing no signs of slowing down for club or country as he is regularly finding the net for Juventus, and scored 11 during Portugal’s qualification campaign.

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Mbappe is France’s best player and has truly grown into a world-class threat in front of goal. That being said Antoine Griezmann could also be one to watch for Les Bleus.

Harry Kane (England)

Kane was the Golden Boot winner at the 2018 World Cup and led all scorers during Euro 2020 qualification with 12. He is recovering from injury though so this could be an issue.

Serge Gnabry (Germany)

Gnabry was on red-hot form during qualification as he found the net eight times in eight games.

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

He may have founded new pastures with Inter Milan but Lukaku remains Belgium’s best striker and given the immense talent playing alongside and feeding him, he is always a player to look out for.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

He has an incredible goal-scoring record at all levels and he could form a strong partnership with Krzysztof Piatek.

Ciro Immobile (Italy)

Immobile has been arguably the hottest striker in the world as he has been scoring with alarming regularity for Lazio. Given Italy’s improvement since missing out on the 2018 World Cup, he is definitely a player to keep an eye on.

Teemu Pukki (Finland)

Peeku scored ten times in qualification but they do have a tough group alongside Denmark, Belgium and Russia.