Juventus Prepare For Champions League Charge | Paddy Agnew

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Juventus Prepare For Champions League Charge

CR7 got himself onto the scoresheet just in time. As the reigning champions and current Serie A league leaders Juventus prepare to make their seasonal debut in the Champions League , the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo probably picked a perfect moment to get himself back onto the scoresheet, scoring both goals in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Sassuolo.

Getting off the goalscoring mark is always important, even if you are one of the world’s best known goalscorers and even if you have been around all the tracks for the best part of the last 20 years. Speaking to Sky Italia, just minutes after the game, a beaming Ronaldo was the first to admit that the failure to score in his first three games for his new club had begun to weigh on him, saying:

“I really wanted to score…Of course, there was pressure on me after my move from Real Madrid . That is only normal after all that has gone down. However, I knew that I was training well and that, sooner or later, I would get on the score sheet…I am very happy with this”

Ronaldo’s first official goal for Juventus will hardly rank as one of his all time greats. When Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari headed an attempted clearance onto his own post, CR7 was on hand to tap in the rebound from all of 15 inches. However, one thing leads to another and within a quarter of an hour, Ronaldo had scored his second Juventus goal.

This one was much more trademark Ronaldo stuff, a goal scored on the counter attack after he had run the length of the pitch to pick up a perfect pass from Emre Can. He took it on the run, touched it once and then buried it in the corner of the net, way beyond goalkeeper Andrea Consigli’s reach, with a precise, low left foot shot.

Given that Ronaldo’s two goals came just hours before the Old Lady travels to Spain for a difficult opening Champions League Group H game, away to Valencia on Wednesday night, his timing could not be better. At the end of the day, we all know that the trophy that matters most to Juventus, even more this season than in other years, is the Champions League.

That is at least one reason why the club bought Ronaldo this summer. Thus, to have him firing on all cylinders and full of confidence will do no harm. On top of that, the fact that Valencia have yet to win a league game this season, having picked up three draws and one defeat in four games may make the Old Lady’s task easier.