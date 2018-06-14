Test your knowledge on the World Cup by taking our ultimate quiz. 15 tough questions, how well can you do?

World Cup Quiz

Which country has won the World Cup trophy the most times? Which goalkeeper has had the most clean sheets? Which player has scored the most goals in the tournament? Think you know the answers? Find out by taking our World Cup Quiz here.

Test your knowledge on the biggest football tournament in the world by having a go at the 15 questions below. Will you get the highest score out of you and your friends?

The first is an easy one which any football fan will know, but beware because they get harder and will test any football boffin.

At World Soccer we will update you with all the news related to the World Cup on our website. Make sure you know about the Groups, Friendlies, Dates, Fixtures, Stadiums, TV Schedule, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.

Additionally we have put together World Cup guides for each team that has qualified for the 2018 World Cup – take a look at how each team fared in qualifying, in their World Cup friendlies, and who made the final 23-man squads. Each team guide is on our World Cup homepage here.

Also don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook, and Twitter.