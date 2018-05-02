Wembley Faces An Uncertain Future | Brian Glanville

On the face of it, it seems that the current FA hierachy would not be be averse to selling the stadium, though this attempt would be met with bitter opposition not least from Sir Dave Richards, of Sheffield Wednesday, remembered for his casting vote decision which kept Fabio Capello so expensively in office when after a dismal World Cup he should have gone.

My feeling is that in one way or another, even if Khan does buy the stadium, England, as he appears to promise, will continue to play there. The Football Association talks somewhat vaguely of using the millions they’d receive for building facilities for developing young players. But as critics have pointed out, FA hierachies have a habit of being replaced.

Whatever the deficiencies of Wembley as it is, it’s hard to see a situation without it, and its accretions of history.

**************

The death of Roy Bentley at the age of 90 has received rather less notice than it arguably deserved. Well before Nandor Hidegkuti, who tore the England defence to pieces with Hungary in November 1953, Bentley was playing for Chelsea as a deep-lying centre-forward.

A Bristolian, he joined his local club Bristol City after coming out of the Navy, quickly moving on for £8,000 to Newcastle United; quite a transition. Chelsea bought him for £11,000. Quick and strongly built, he changed from the inside right he had been at Bristol City into the orchestrator of a Chelsea attack which he led so to speak from behind.

Strong in the air he was a regular goalscorer and was capped by England, at first as an inside forward. In the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, he led the England attack. Previously, at Hampden Park, his 1-0 winning goal saw to it that Scotland did not send their team to Brazil. With infinite perversity, their selectors has announced that unless their team had actually won their qualifying group – FIFA indulgently had used the British Championship as a qualifying group for the top two teams – they would not send a team to Brazil. They stubbornly adhered to their fatuous promise, even though their team once hit the England bar.

Later, Roy became Fulham’s centre-half and managed them.

*********************

Sunderland, now under new ownership, and relegated to what I still call the 3rd division, may yet regret their new owners’ decision to sack Chris Coleman, who was happy to stay as manager. Quite why Coleman ever took the job, after doing so well in charge of Wales, still baffles me.

Apparently and astonishingly he never even met the club’s American owner, Ellis Short, who has now made a generous financial sacrifice in parting with the club and setting aside huge debts. Down in the lower depths, it will be very hard for Sunderland to recruit the players they badly need.

