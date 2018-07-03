Argentina’s problems started back in 2007 | Tim Vickery

The production line of young talent has slowed down in the South American country.

Tim Vickery’s Notes from South America: Argentina’s Problems Started Back In 2007

In stoppage time against France, Sergio Aguero’s goal gave Argentina a surprisingly late chance to save themselves. Two minutes remained. The French were flustered. And centre back Nicolas Otamendi chose this moment to start a flare up.

It was a moment of insanity that highlights the shambles that Argentina have become. And much of that has to do with Otamendi’s position. Because Argentina’s problems can be traced back to 2007, when Roberto Ayala, their last top class centre back, retired from international football.

The inability to replace him is evidence of a wider crisis. Between 1995 and 2007 Argentina won the Under-20 World Cup on five occasions, producing a conveyor belt of talent for the senior side. But ever since, their youth teams have been very poor, and the production line has slowed down. The effects on this were very clear from Argentina’s performances in Russia where the ageing team, lacking a top class keeper, full back, centre back or central midfielder, were incapable of defending efficiently.

The 2018 collapse has been coming for some time – indeed, ever since the loss of Ayala. Argentina only just managed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup. Diego Maradona got them over the line in the end with a defensive side. Then, in South Africa, he went for something more expansive and the result was a thoroughly predictable thrashing by Germany.

