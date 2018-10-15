The links were strong in the early 90s. Brazilian idol Zico was the principal force behind the rise of Japan’s J League, and many of his compatriots also made the move over. This was the time when Japan hosted the annual match between the champions of Europe and South America. The Europeans tended to look down their noses at the occasion, while the South Americans embraced it. The resulting goodwill could have been used as a trampoline to raise the image of South American club game – to market the TV rights at a time when the continent’s clubs still had plenty of mature talent in their ranks. It would have brought in much needed revenue, and would perhaps have limited the development whereby South American stars are whisked across to Europe as early as possible.

In addition to the personal links, South American football also had a time zone advantage over the European game. Its matches usually take place at a more amenable time for an Asian audience. It is a battle in which South America could surely have been competitive. But it is a battle which has been lost. Asia has been conquered by the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool. The Europeans had the vision to invest and produce a spectacle with sufficient quality to attract the attention of neutrals, turn them into fans and work out ways to transform this into revenue – allowing the virtuous circle of further investments in the quality of the spectacle.

South America’s club game, meanwhile, has been caught in a vicious circle, selling its stars and weakening its spectacle. The vision to conquer a global market was never present. In a system of administration where the club president is an elected position, the perspective tends to be internal, focusing on political currents inside the club, rather than opportunities in the outside world.

Over a decade ago, at a time when Sao Paulo were considered a model of sound administration in Brazilian football, I attended a lecture given by two of the club’s senior executives. They produced a list of the best supported clubs in the world. It was headed by teams from Brazil and Mexico – because the methodology only included fans from the same country as the club. It was as if the television had never been invented. The global fight for audience was already raging, but even the best in South American football did not seem to be aware that the battle had begun.

